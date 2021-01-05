MARKET NEWS

India working on plan to develop coastal regions, says PM Modi

Modi on Tuesday launched 450-kilometer gas pipeline, built by GAIL (India) LTd, linking the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka to help industries, households and automobiles migrate to the cleaner fuel.

Reuters
January 05, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation was working on a plan to develop its coastal regions that will include efforts to boost fisheries and seaweed exports.


Indian companies are spending billions of dollars to build infrastructure as the country wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now.

