Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

India wins election to UN Human Rights Council

The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on October 12 for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for new members to the UN Human Rights Council.

The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.
