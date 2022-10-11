 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

Reuters
Oct 11, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Image)

India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters.

"We'll look at what is the state of play and what's on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

Reuters
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Russia #Sakhalin-1
first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:25 am
