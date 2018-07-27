India will succeed only when Uttar Pradesh develops: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Puri lauded today the works undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government stressing that the country will succeed only when Uttar Pradesh develops. At a programme organised to mark the completion of three years of the Smart City Mission, AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna (urban), the minister of state for housing and urban development claimed that massive works have been undertaken for urbanisation in the past four years.

The three-level strategy adopted by the country in this urbanisation sector has won praise all over the world, Puri said.

Poverty alleviation, reasonable housing, cleanliness are three key issues of development in over 4,200 cities and towns added in the first level, while in 500 cities potable water and sewerage have been included in the next level, he said.

In the third level, 100 smart cities are being developed in a manner so as to encourage smart urbanisation, the minister said.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has done important work in every area in the past one year. The success of the country will be achieved only through the success of Uttar Pradesh," the union minister said.

On the Smart City Mission, Puri said 100 cities have been selected where 5,151 projects at the cost of Rs 2 lakh and five thousand crores have been proposed.

Uttar Pradesh's Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna was also present also spoke on the occasion.

An exhibition on 'Transforming Urban Landscapes" has also been organised here in the field of urban development being carried out in different parts of the country has been depicted through models.