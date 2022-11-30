 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will succeed in handling inflation better: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Virtually participating in 'Reuters NEXT' event, the finance minister also acknowledged that inflation due to imports of commodities like crude oil is going to persist.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday exuded confidence that India will succeed in handling inflation better as it has already put in place a "very good framework" in place to address supply side pressures on food prices.

The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) has remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent since January.

"We probably will succeed in handling inflation better and there is clearly a picture from the RBI that is on a downward slide and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or middle of next year," said the minister who is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 early next year.

Sitharaman further said inflation is going to be influenced by external factors but within India, "we are comfortable" in terms of agricultural supplies, and energy among others.

"I look forward to a good, fast growing Indian economy and the next year," the minister said.