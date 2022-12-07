 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will steer celebration of International Millet Year 2023: PM Modi

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

India will steer the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and organise campaigns to promote the cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister's message was coveyed at the opening ceremony for the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 organised by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Rome, Italy, according to an official statement.

An Indian delegation led by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, was present at the opening ceremony.

During the event, India's ceremonial message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed by Shobha Karandlaje.

According to the statement, Modi said: "India will steer the IYM 2023 celebrations worldwide and organise campaigns to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets." Karandlaje conveyed the prime minister's compliments to the UN for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

PM, through his message, thanked the global community for supporting India's proposal to mark the International Year of Millets.