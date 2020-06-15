App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India will sort out 'misunderstanding' with Nepal through dialogue: Rajnath Singh

In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand, Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it.

PTI

Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue.

Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

"Our rations are not only historical and cultural, but also spiritual, and India can never forget it," he said. "How can relations between India and Nepal break!"

Nepal's Parliament had on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

related news

If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it will be sorted out through dialogue, the senior BJP leader said, asserting Indians could never have any bitterness about Nepal.

In his address, Singh said the Modi government had delivered on a host of promises like abrogation of Article 370 and prohibiting instant triple talaq.

Gap between politicians' promises and their work had caused a "crisis of credibility", but the Modi government has triumphed over it by delivering on the party's manifesto, he said.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nepal #Rajnath Singh

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

