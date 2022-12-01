 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India will resume work in at least 20 stalled projects in Afghanistan: Taliban

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan has said that India will resume work in at least 20 stalled projects in several provinces across the war-torn country.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021, following concerns over their security.

In August, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said India's diplomatic presence in the country would result in the completion of "unfinished projects" that New Delhi had initiated and the commencement of new ones.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) said the Indian chargés d'affaires, Bharat Kumar, expressed interest in the improvement of relations and the resumption of stalled projects in the country, according to news portal Tolo News.

Kumar made the remarks during a meeting with the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Hamdullah Nomani, it said.