India will resume flights to this country from today

Domestic carriers -- SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India -- will be operating flights to Dhaka.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remaining suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, India has entered into air bubble arrangements with various countries for operating flights.

Flights between India and Bangladesh under the bilateral air bubble arrangement will resume from September 3, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions. India had air bubble pacts with 28 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and the United States.

The pact with Bangladesh, which came into effect from October 28, 2020, was valid till March 27, 2021, wherein Indian and Bangladeshi carriers were permitted to operate services between the two countries.

In a communication to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on August 28, the ministry said that the air bubble can be restarted from September 3 till resumption of international passenger flights.

Rajeev Jain, Additional Director General (Media & Communications) and spokesman for the civil aviation ministry confirmed that the flights will resume from September 3, reported news agency PTI.

According to the ministry, Indian and Bangladeshi carriers are permitted to operate services between the two countries and carry the following categories of persons on such flights as of August 11:

From India to Bangladesh

- Nationals/residents of Bangladesh and foreign nationals holding valid visa from Bangladesh; and

- Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Bangladesh. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bangladesh before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Bangladesh to India

- Indian nationals;

- All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Bangladesh; and

- Bangladeshi nationals/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

(With inputs from PTI)