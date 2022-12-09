 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will not be an ally of US, it will be another great power: White House official

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:58 AM IST

India will not be an ally of the United States but will be another great power, a top White House official said Thursday asserting there is no other bilateral relationship that is being "deepened and strengthened" more rapidly than between the two countries over the last 20 years.

Responding to a question on India during his appearance at the Aspen Security Forum meeting here, Kurt Campbell, the White House Asia coordinator, said that in his view India is the most important bilateral relationship for the United States in the 21st century.

"The fact is, I don't know of any bilateral relationship that is being deepened and strengthened more rapidly than the United States and India over the last 20 years," the top White House official told a Washington audience. The United States needs to invest even more of its capacity, and building in people to people ties, working together on technology and other issues, he said.

"India has a unique strategic character. It will not be an ally of the United States. It has a desire to be an independent, powerful state and it will be another great power. But I think there are reasons to believe that our strategic alignment is growing across the board in almost every arena," Campbell said.

There are inhibitions in both of the bureaucracies and there are many challenges, he noted.

"But I do believe that this is a relationship that should have some ambition. We should look at things that we can do together, whether it's in space, whether it's education, whether it's on climate, whether it's on technology, and really move in that direction," he said.