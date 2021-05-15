India will have large number of COVID-19 vaccine doses by August: Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive should focus on the elderly and those with comorbidities
Amid a shortage of jabs, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on May 15 that COVID-19 vaccines would be available in large amounts in about two months and doses would also be imported from other countries.
"Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V will be manufactured in India by more and more manufacturing plants. Sputnik has tied up with a number of companies in India to manufacture. New plants being set up by Bharat Biotech and SII. By July-August we will have a large number of doses available," Guleria said, as quoted by ANI.
He also said that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive should focus on the elderly and those with comorbidities as their chances of death due to the infection is much higher.
"We should focus on trying to vaccinate them at the earliest and also look at the larger population who can be vaccinated in a graded manner," he said.
The AIIMS Director further said that it would not be possible to vaccinate everyone in a day or two or a month. "So, I think we should develop a strategy of giving appointments that could be 2, 3 or 4 months later for younger age group and gradually work on a strategy so that more and more people can be vaccinated," he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 15, chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of a surge in infections.
India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19 outbreak