India will have dedicated officials in embassies to monitor well-being of children adopted abroad: Report

The ‘dedicated nodal officers’ will monitor the adoption process and then the well-being of Indian children adopted abroad

India will soon have dedicated officials to follow-up and check on children who are adopted abroad from the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA) to instate ‘dedicated nodal officers’ who will monitor the adoption process and then the well-being of Indian children adopted abroad, The Economic Times reported.

The report added that Union MWDC Minister Smriti Irani has also spoken to her foreign ministry counterpart S Jaishankar in regards to the same.

Many of the adoptive parents are of Indian origin or non-resident Indians with relatives living in India. As per the current practice, the Central Adoption Resource Authority liaisons with various regional foreign registration offices to process 400 prospective foreign adoptions yearly.

An official told the paper the MWCD is also looking at “more options” for parent and children and has addressed “some structural loopholes to children from northeast India finding potential parents in similar to their socio-economic conditions.”

The shift in the process is “well-timed” as the ministry has received “some complaints on out-country adoptions,” Priyank Kanungo, member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the paper. He added that the new arrangements will “reduce delay and help ensure the safety of children even after adoption.”