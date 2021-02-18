MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India will have dedicated officials in embassies to monitor well-being of children adopted abroad: Report

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has spoken to her foreign ministry counterpart S Jaishankar in regards to the same

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
The ‘dedicated nodal officers’ will monitor the adoption process and then the well-being of Indian children adopted abroad

The ‘dedicated nodal officers’ will monitor the adoption process and then the well-being of Indian children adopted abroad

India will soon have dedicated officials to follow-up and check on children who are adopted abroad from the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA) to instate ‘dedicated nodal officers’ who will monitor the adoption process and then the well-being of Indian children adopted abroad, The Economic Times reported.

The report added that Union MWDC Minister Smriti Irani has also spoken to her foreign ministry counterpart S Jaishankar in regards to the same.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Many of the adoptive parents are of Indian origin or non-resident Indians with relatives living in India. As per the current practice, the Central Adoption Resource Authority liaisons with various regional foreign registration offices to process 400 prospective foreign adoptions yearly.

Close

Related stories

An official told the paper the MWCD is also looking at “more options” for parent and children and has addressed “some structural loopholes to children from northeast India finding potential parents in similar to their socio-economic conditions.”

The shift in the process is “well-timed” as the ministry has received “some complaints on out-country adoptions,” Priyank Kanungo, member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the paper. He added that the new arrangements will “reduce delay and help ensure the safety of children even after adoption.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adoption #child rights #Children #foreign adoptions #India
first published: Feb 18, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.