India will have 40,000 active cases by February if COVID-appropriate behavior followed: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

A day after a government-appointed panel said that the COVID-19 pandemic in India has peaked and may even be controlled by early next year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on October 19 said that by February next year, India would have 40,000 active cases if COVID-appropriate behavior is followed.

"Science and Technology Ministry got scientists from the world to make prediction model of cases. Research based on their techniques found that COVID appropriate behaviour for 3-4 months will lead to declining trend in India and by February we'll have 40,000 active cases," news agency ANI quoted Vardhan as saying.

Currently, there are 7,72,055 active cases of the coronavirus in India and the number has maintained a "steady declining trend" for the past few days, according to officials.

"Vaccination procedures, training of staff and other logistics need to be coordinated by state and central governments when time comes. We believe that India will make sure to not let COVID-19 cases increase and slow decline trend which we're seeing will be maintained," Vardhan told the news agency.

On October 18, the 'COVID-19 India National Supermodel' committee, led by Professor M Vidyasagar of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, revealed its findings from its study titled Progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts.

According to the panel, the total number of infections in India by the time the epidemic ends would be 1.05 crore. Currently, India has reported over 75 lakh cases of the infectious disease.