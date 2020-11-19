India will get COVID-19 vaccine by April-May, real question is how long it will protect us: Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), on November 19 said that India will have access to its COVID-19 vaccine, called Covishield, by April-May next year and that the company has been stocking up on "millions of vaccine doses" to get a head-start for inculcation.

"We never dreamed earlier this year that we will have these vaccines ready so soon. The real question now is how long will these vaccines protect us... time will tell if the vaccines will protect us in long term," Poonawalla said at the Hindustan Times Summit.

SII has partnered with five global pharma companies including AstraZeneca to produce one billion doses of its vaccine candidate – half of which it has pledged to India; besides partnering with Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine.

Significantly, Poonawalla also said that while the Indian study on vaccine is small, no adverse effects have been seen in tests. The efficacy results from the United Kingdom will be out in another two to three weeks. The approval of the Indian drug regulator will be sought as soon as the vaccine is in use in the UK, he added.

"As of now the vaccine has been okayed for ages 18 and above…children will have to wait but not for too long... Once we have more safety data we can administer the vaccine to children as well," Poonawalla said.

Providing details about the vaccine, he said that it will be cheap and will cost around Rs 500-600. The vaccine does not have to be stored at very low temperatures and that it can be stored at +2 to +8 degree Celsius.

Recently, Pfizer-BioNtech said that studies showed their vaccine to be more than 90 percent effective. However, experts have deemed Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to be unsuitable for India due to its extreme cold storage at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

