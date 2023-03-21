 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will continue to face terrorism, internal security challenges; security forces united: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said India will continue to face terrorism and internal security challenges in the future and the security forces of the country will "unitedly" tackle them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the All India Police Commando Competition organised by the federal contingency force National Security Guard (NSG) at its garrison in Manesar here.

Gen Pande said the new-age technology has enabled the enemy to perpetrate its activities using drones, internet, cyberspace and social media.

"You all know that terrorism and internal security situation is affecting our country in different ways. We are facing these challenges unitedly. Due to this, the (security) situation is improving in various states.