India will become 'atmanirbhar' when defence-related systems are developed in country: DRDO chief

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said here that India will become self-reliant when all state-of-the-art defence equipment and systems are designing, developed and produced in the country

Reddy, while addressing students and teachers at IIT- Bhubaneswar during its 13th Foundation Day ceremony, said the institute could significantly contribute to the country''s development with its technological innovations and expertise in various fields.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman urged students to devote their energy and time to learning next-generation technology related to artificial intelligence, and cyber security, thereby paving the roadmap for growth of India.

"India will really become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) when design, development and production of state-of-the-art systems required by the defence are done within the country, he said.

Several teachers and students were felicitated at the ceremony.