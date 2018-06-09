App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

India will be free of leprosy this year: Health Minister JP Nadda

The country will be free of leprosy this year and of Kala-azar by next year, health minister JP Nadda has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday claimed that the country will be free of leprosy this year and Kala-azar by next year.

The country will be free of leprosy this year and of Kala-azar by next year, he told reporters on the occasion of the inauguration of a hospital here.

To a question, Nadda said mortality rate in India has decreased and referred to a World Health Organisation report to stress that tetanus and some other diseases concerning children are well under control.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh, which used to lag behind other states in the health sector, has taken a big leap ahead because of various schemes launched by the BJP government.

"The results of the schemes of the Centre can now be seen on the ground... the results of health schemes need some time to take shape," Nadda said.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 07:22 pm

