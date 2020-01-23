App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose: PM Modi

Paying tributes to Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said that he stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, 'A son was born at midday.' This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India's freedom," Modi said referring to Bose, popularly called Netaji.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Subhas Chandra Bose

