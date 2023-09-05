India went beyond tradition to host international events: PM Modi

PM Modi will be hosting G20 heads of states for the leaders' summit on Sept 9-10

With G-20 events being held across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that historically there was a certain reluctance to think beyond Delhi for hosting national and international meets.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question on the democratisation of G-20, which is being held in India this year. Events have been held in multiple cities across the country, such as Kashmir, a departure from an earlier tradition of holding such events in one or two major cities of the country.

“This may have been due to convenience or lack of confidence in the people. We have also seen how even the visits of foreign leaders would be restricted to mainly the national capital or a couple of other places,” said Narendra Modi.

Having witnessed the capabilities of the people and the wonderful diversity of India, Narendra Modi emphasised that he developed a different perspective and his government has worked on changing the approach since day one.

“I have hosted several engagements with global leaders around the country. Let me quote a few examples. The then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosted in Bengaluru. French President Emmanuel Macron and the then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Varanasi. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was hosted in Goa and Mumbai. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Shantiniketan,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi in conversation with Network18's MD and Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, along with senior editorial leaders Santosh Menon, Javed Sayed and Karthik Subbaraman.

The former French President Francois Hollande had also visited Chandigarh. PM Modi said “Many global meets have also been held in different places outside Delhi. The Global Entrepreneurship Summit was held in Hyderabad. India hosted the BRICS Summit in Goa and the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Corporation Summit in Jaipur.”

PM Modi said that he can cite numerous examples and a pattern can be observed that there is a great change from the prevailing approach.

“Even as I marvelled at the diversity of our vast nation, there was one common thing that I observed across the country. People of every region and every section of society had a ‘can do’ spirit. They took on challenges with great resourcefulness and skill. They had great self-belief even amidst adversity. All they needed was a platform that empowered them,” said PM Modi.

By the end of India’s G20 Presidency, there will have been over 220 meetings in 60 cities across all 28 states and 8 union territories. More than 1 lakh participants from approximately 125 nationalities will have visited India.

Over 1.5 crore individuals in India have been involved in these programs or have been exposed to various aspects of them.

“Holding meetings of such scale and hosting foreign delegates is an endeavour that calls for great capacity building in terms of infrastructure, logistics, communication skills, hospitality and cultural activities. Our democratisation of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country,” the Prime Minister added.

He also maintained that his government has followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas in the country over the last 9 years.

“This is our guiding principle in global relations as well. When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues,” remarked Modi.