India way behind in overall happiness ranking: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said despite the country having high GDP growth and being among the top economic powers, it is "way behind" in the overall happiness ranking.

India occupies the 133rd place (according to a world survey) in overall happiness ranking in 2018, Mukherjee said.

He said this was so in spite of the impressive GDP numbers, high average life expectancy, which went up from 31.4 years (in four years after Independence) to 68 years at present, and a quantum jump in foodgrain production since 1947.

"This (poor happiness ranking) indicates lack of holistic approach towards development... Quest for happiness is closely tied with the quest for sustainable development - a culmination for human well being, social inclusion and environmental sustainability," Mukherjee said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

He said there should be focus on social welfare and mental well-being of people, along with thrust on economic development.

The former president also said economic activity should not be limited to profit making alone, but "one has to consider about the planet and people for laying a strong foundation of industrial development and growth".