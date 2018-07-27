App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

India way behind in overall happiness ranking: Pranab Mukherjee

India occupies the 133rd place (according to a world survey) in overall happiness ranking in 2018, Mukherjee said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said despite the country having high GDP growth and being among the top economic powers, it is "way behind" in the overall happiness ranking.

India occupies the 133rd place (according to a world survey) in overall happiness ranking in 2018, Mukherjee said.

He said this was so in spite of the impressive GDP numbers, high average life expectancy, which went up from 31.4 years (in four years after Independence) to 68 years at present, and a quantum jump in foodgrain production since 1947.

"This (poor happiness ranking) indicates lack of holistic approach towards development... Quest for happiness is closely tied with the quest for sustainable development - a culmination for human well being, social inclusion and environmental sustainability," Mukherjee said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

He said there should be focus on social welfare and mental well-being of people, along with thrust on economic development.

The former president also said economic activity should not be limited to profit making alone, but "one has to consider about the planet and people for laying a strong foundation of industrial development and growth".
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #happiness ranking #India #Pranab Mukherjee

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.