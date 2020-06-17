India wants peace, but capable of giving befitting reply if provoked: PM Modi on India-China face-off in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 assured the nation that the sacrifice of the jawans who were killed in action during the India China violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, will not be in vain. He said that unity and sovereignty of the country are the most important, adding that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.

Ahead of the video conference with on COVID-19 response, the prime minister and state chief ministers observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in action at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15/16 during a face-off with Chinese troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation. Meanwhile, in his first official response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that loss of soldiers "is deeply disturbing and painful" and that they "displayed exemplary courage and valour".

"The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and discussed developments in Eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported.

A "violent face-off took" place between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the night of June 15-16, in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The incident happened during a de-escalation process as per an official statement; however, Beijing reportedly accused India of crossing the border and 'attacking Chinese personnel'.

Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for quite some time.