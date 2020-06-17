App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India wants peace, but capable of giving befitting reply if provoked: PM Modi on India-China face-off in Ladakh

Ahead of the video conference on COVID-19 response, the prime minister and state chief ministers observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in action at the LAC on June 15/16

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 assured the nation that the sacrifice of the jawans who were killed in action during the India China violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, will not be in vain. He said that unity and sovereignty of the country are the most important, adding that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.

Ahead of the video conference with on COVID-19 response, the prime minister and state chief ministers observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in action at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15/16 during a face-off with Chinese troops.

Follow LIVE updates on the India-China border tension here

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 to discuss the situation. Meanwhile, in his first official response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that loss of soldiers "is deeply disturbing and painful" and that they "displayed exemplary courage and valour".

related news

"The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and discussed developments in Eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | India-China border tension: PLA death squads 'hunted down and slaughtered' Indian Army personnel in Galwan

A "violent face-off took" place between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the night of June 15-16, in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

The incident happened during a de-escalation process as per an official statement; however, Beijing reportedly accused India of crossing the border and 'attacking Chinese personnel'.

Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for quite some time.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #China #India #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

COVID-19 impact | Insurers may need to consider potential impairment of non-financial assets: PwC

COVID-19 impact | Insurers may need to consider potential impairment of non-financial assets: PwC

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.