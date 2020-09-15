India walks out of SCO meet after Pakistan presents 'fictitious map' showing Indian territories as its own

At a meeting of national security advisers (NSAs) of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India on September 15 walked out in protest after the Pakistani side projected a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

The government has said this move by Pakistan "was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting".

As per reports, NSA Ajit Doval walked out of the conference to register India's opposition to the Pakistani representative's move to push the map on a multilateral platform.

Last month, Pakistan had released a new "political map" that included regions of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and Junagadh in Gujarat. The Indian government had reacted to the move, calling it "an exercise in political absurdity", and said the country's "ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility".

"At the meeting of the NSAs of member states of the SCO, hosted by the Chair of the SCO (Russia), the Pakistani NSA deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating. This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to a media query.

"As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting," he added.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the National Security Council of Russian Federation, conveyed that he was personally very grateful to India for attending the SCO summit held earlier today, adding that Russia does not support what Pakistan had done, government sources told CNN-News18.

He further said he hopes Pakistan's "provocative act" will not affect India's participation at the SCO.