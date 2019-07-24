India walking the talk on climate change: Prakash Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India is "walking the talk" in tackling climate change. In a series of tweets, Javadekar said he met Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba, UN Secretary General Special Convoy, for the upcoming Climate Action Summit and shared with him India's achievements in reducing pollution.

"Explained him about India's achievements in Climate Change mitigation and adaptation sectors under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi and emphasised that we are walking the talk on NDCs," he said in a tweet.

The Paris Agreement on climate change requests each country to outline and communicate their post-2020 climate actions, known as their NDCs or Nationally determined contributions.

The minister said India is taking leadership position in achieving the NDCs and has already created 80 gw of renewable power and has set a target of achieving 175 gw by 2022.

"We have already reduced energy intensity by 21 per cent and are on track," he said.

"Large scale replacement of conventional bulbs with LED bulbs has ensured saving of electricity and reduction in pollution.

"India's forest cover is increasing and is on course in meeting additional carbon sync target. Construction of 90 Mn toilets has practically made India open defecation free and helping Clean India Campaign and Clean River Campaign," he tweeted.

He said distribution of 70 million gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme has resulted in saving of trees, reduction in pollution and improvement in health.

The UN Climate Action Summit is scheduled to take place in New York on September 23.