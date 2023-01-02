 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India voices 'very deep' concern over Ukraine conflict; urges Russia, Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy

Jan 02, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, made the remarks while addressing the members of the Indian diaspora.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Reuters file image)

Voicing "very deep" concern over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is on the side of peace and since beginning New Delhi's effort has been to return to dialogue and diplomacy as differences cannot be settled through violence.

"This (Ukraine) conflict is really a matter of very, very deep concern' Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in September (that) we actually genuinely believe that this is no longer an era of war. You cannot settle differences and issues through violence," Jaishankar said.

"So from the very beginning, our effort has been to urge (Russia and Ukraine to) return to dialogue and diplomacy 'The Prime Minister himself has spoken on numerous occasions with President (Vladimir) Putin and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. I myself talked to my colleagues in Russia and Ukraine," he said.

"We know this is not (an) easily resolvable situation. But it's important that countries who believe (in)...negotiation, speak up clearly in that regard"," he said, adding that "we're on the side of peace and a large part of the world thinks like us. India has repeatedly called on Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and end their ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions and urged for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue for the resolution of the conflict.