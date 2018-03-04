App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Vietnam vow to jointly work for an open Indo-Pacific

India and Vietnam today inked three pacts, including one on nuclear cooperation, and resolved to jointly work for an open Indo-Pacific, while calling for a rules-based regional architecture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Vietnam today inked three pacts, including one on nuclear cooperation, and resolved to jointly work for an open Indo-Pacific, while calling for a rules-based regional architecture.

In their talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang also vowed to expand bilateral cooperation in several key sectors, including defence, oil and gas, and agriculture.

"We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected and where differences are resolved through talks," Modi said in a media statement in the presence of the Vietnamese President.

"Both sides are committed towards expanding the bilateral maritime cooperation and for an open, efficient and rules-based regional architecture," he said.

related news

The remarks come amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.

On defence cooperation, the Prime Minister said both sides decided to collaborate in defence production and explore opportunities in transfer of technology.

During the talks, Modi said India and Vietnam have also "agreed" to deepen trade and investment ties in sectors such as oil and gas exploration, renewable energy, agriculture and textiles.

The three pacts signed after the talks between the two leaders would provide for cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade and agriculture.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Vietnamese president.

Their discussions focused on steps to further strengthen country's comprehensive strategic partnership by expanding cooperation across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC