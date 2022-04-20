English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India-Vietnam flights to resume on April 29, new flights from June: Vietjet

    In a statement, the airline said flights on the Delhi-Hanoi route and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route -- which were operating before the COVID-19 pandemic -- will resume on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Vietjet on Wednesday said it will operate six flights between India and Vietnam in a phased manner starting April 29. In a statement, the airline said flights on the Delhi-Hanoi route and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route -- which were operating before the COVID-19 pandemic -- will resume on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

    The carrier announced new flights on the Mumbai-Hanoi route and Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route from June 3 and June 4, respectively. The flights on Mumbai -Phu Quoc route and New Delhi-Phu Quoc route will start from September 9, it noted.

    India resumed scheduled international passenger flights from March 27 after a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. During this period, only limited international passenger flights were operating to and from India under air bubble arrangements formed with specific countries. India had no such air bubble arrangement with Vietnam.

    Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said,With flights of just over five hours per leg, and a convenient flight schedule on offer throughout the week, Vietjet's renewed and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #flights #India #VietJet #Vietnam
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 02:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.