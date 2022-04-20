India-Vietnam flights to resume on April 29, new flights from June: Vietjet

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Vietjet on Wednesday said it will operate six flights between India and Vietnam in a phased manner starting April 29. In a statement, the airline said flights on the Delhi-Hanoi route and Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route -- which were operating before the COVID-19 pandemic -- will resume on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

The carrier announced new flights on the Mumbai-Hanoi route and Mumbai-Ho Chi Minh City route from June 3 and June 4, respectively. The flights on Mumbai -Phu Quoc route and New Delhi-Phu Quoc route will start from September 9, it noted.

India resumed scheduled international passenger flights from March 27 after a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. During this period, only limited international passenger flights were operating to and from India under air bubble arrangements formed with specific countries. India had no such air bubble arrangement with Vietnam.

Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said,With flights of just over five hours per leg, and a convenient flight schedule on offer throughout the week, Vietjet's renewed and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes