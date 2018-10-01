App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism, health sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking.

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science.

An MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharma sector.

The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs.

The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uzbekistan

