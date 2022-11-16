 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India using technology as a weapon in war against poverty: PM

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, and the country’s youth have ensured tech and talent globalisation. In his video message to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), he also said India is no more a place known for red tape.

”It is known for red carpet for investors. Whether it is FDI reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules, or steps in the semiconductor sector, or the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business”, he told the 25th edition of Asia’s largest technology event.

India has many excellent factors coming together, Modi noted. ”Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world in solving its problems.”

India’s technology and innovation, he said, have already impressed the world. But the future will be much bigger than our present. Because India has innovative youth and increasing tech access”. Noting that the power of India’s youth is known across the world, Modi said they have ensured tech globalisation and talent globalisation.

”Healthcare, management, finance – you will find young Indians leading many domains. We are using our talent for global good. Even in India, their impact is being seen,” he said. India, Modi said, jumped to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index this year.

”In 2015, we were ranked 81. The number of unicorn start-ups in India has doubled since 2021. We are now the 3rd largest start-up hub in the world. We have over 81,000 recognised startups. There are hundreds of international companies that have R&D centres in India. This is due to India’s talent pool,” he said.