    India-US strategic partnership grounded in shared commitment: White House

    India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.

    PTI
    September 16, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST
    The strategic partnership between India and the US is grounded in a shared commitment to advance free, open Indo-Pacific region and promotion of rule of law and dignity, the White House said Thursday.

    China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

    “The strategic partnership between the US and India is grounded in our shared commitment to the advancement of free and open Indo-Pacific region, the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference.

    “We consult closely with India on regional developments, but I’m just not going to comment on any diplomatic discussions,” she said in response to a question.
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 06:39 am
