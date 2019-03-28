App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, US strategic partnership advancing at historic pace: US General

Noting that the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial and signing of the COMCASA in 2018 were pivotal moments in US-India relationship, Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of the US Indo Pacific Command, said he expects the trajectory to continue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The strategic partnership between India and the US is advancing at a historic pace, a top American commander said, asserting that the two largest democracies are natural partners on a wide range of political, economic, and security issues.

Noting that the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial and signing of the COMCASA in 2018 were pivotal moments in US-India relationship, Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander of the US Indo Pacific Command, said he expects the trajectory to continue.

"The US-India strategic partnership continues to advance at an historic pace as we continue to increase our interoperability and information-sharing capabilities," Davidson told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

"The US and India are natural partners on a range of political, economic and security issues," he said.

related news

With a mutual desire for global stability, support for the rules-based international order, and a Free-and-Open Indo-Pacific region, the US and India have an increased agreement on interests, including maritime security and maritime domain awareness, counter-piracy, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and coordinated responses to natural disasters and transnational threats, Davidson said.

Over the past year, the militaries of the two nations participated in five major exercises, executed more than 50 other military exchanges, and further operationalised the 2016 Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), he said.

The LEMOA enables the US Navy to replenish supplies from Indian navy logistics platforms. The US Indo Pacific Command is working with the Indian military to operationalize the COMCASA, which will boost interoperability between the militaries, Davidson said.

"Defence sales are at an all-time high, with India operating US sourced platforms such as P-8s, C-130Js, C-17s, AH-64s, CH-47s, and M777 howitzers. Additionally, India recently agreed to a USD 2.1-billion purchase of MH-60R multi-role sea-based helicopters and is considering a number of additional US systems for purchase," he said.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:45 am

tags #India #US #US General

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants: Indian Accent is Top Eatery in India, Gagg ...

Its a Bird...Its an 'Air Train': Delhi's IGI Airport Soon to Get Inter ...

The Right Stand: Is Mission Shakti, For Votes or For India?

Viewpoint: What Holds The Edge- 'Mission Shakti' or Rahul's 'NYAY' Inc ...

Boeing Unveils 737 Max 8 Flight System's Fix 18 Days After Ethiopian A ...

Martial Arts Fighter, Bhojpuri Debut & Dream Role: Lucknow Man, Gang A ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin's Mankad of Buttler Not in Right Spirit: MCC

After Pramod Sawant Drops Deputy, Goa Ministers Skip ex-MGP Member's S ...

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking ...

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red on negative g ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee scheme: Theoretically good, bu ...

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela, warns of sending ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.