App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, US seek tangible and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism

The US support to India was expressed by American NSA John Bolton during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and the United States sought "tangible and irreversible action" by Pakistan against terrorist groups and leaders, with the US national security advisor saying Washington stands shoulder-to-shoulder with New Delhi in its fight against terrorism.

The US support to India was expressed by American NSA John Bolton during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on March 13.

"Met with Indian FS Gokhale to advance progress on the US-India strategic partnership & our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, as well as reiterate that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism," Bolton said in a tweet.

Post the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have emerged as strong supporters of the India-US relationship.

related news

"Both underlined the importance of Pakistan taking tangible and irreversible action against terrorist groups based in territories under its control and denial of safe haven for these groups to launch cross -border attacks," the Indian Embassy said in a readout of the meeting.

However, the US support came on a day China for the fourth time blocked a bid to get Jaish chief Masood Azhar designated a global terrorist by the UN Security Council.

China put a technical hold on the move by the US, the UK and France, seeking "more time to examine" the proposal, a diplomat at the United Nations has told PTI.

A day after the Jaish attack killed 40 CRPF jawans, Bolton had told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that the US supports India's right to self-defence as tensions escalated with Pakistan.

On February 26, India carried out air strikes on the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp deep inside Pakistan in a "preemptive" raid. A day later, Pakistani jets violated Indian air space and downed a MiG-21 Bison.

Pakistan captured the MiG pilot but returned him soon under international pressure.

On March 11, after Gokhale met Pompeo, Bolton tweeted he had spoken to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to "encourage meaningful steps against JeM and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan."

Other issues discussed during the Indian foreign secretary's meeting on Wednesday included Afghanistan and bilateral matters.

Gokhale also met chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and leaders of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:40 am

tags #India #Pakistan #US

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US is Now Conducting Criminal Investigations Into Facebook's Data Deal ...

Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate

McLaren to Race Without Tobacco Company's Logo in Australia

Yearning for Olympic Gold, 'Magnificent Mary' Keeps Punching

Sena Cautions BJP Over Induction of Leaders from Opposition Parties

NGT Directs Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad to Phase Out Diesel ...

Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares ...

Afghanistan, Ireland Eye Maiden Test Win in Dehradun

This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's toil ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.