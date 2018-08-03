India, US move a step closer to resolving trade issues: Report

India and the United States have moved a step closer in resolving trade disputes, with India agreeing to accept some of the US' demands on medical devices and electronics (IT), Hindustan Times reports.

The two countries have discussed concessions on medical devices, dairy and IT products, sources told the paper.

It is still unclear if there has been breakthrough on US tariffs on steel and aluminium, and India's retaliatory tariffs, the report said.

The update on the trade issue is likely to be announced before the 2+2 talks between India and the US, which will be held in September.

Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu spoke to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

For medical devices, India will probably cap the prices for some US products, instead of imposing direct price controls, the report added.

India has insisted that IT products from the US meet Indian standards outlined in the Compulsory Registration Scheme for IT products. But India could rationalize costs since the US says the products already meet US standards, which are more stringent.

Dairy products is an area where India is unlikely to compromise due to cultural barriers, the report said. A lot of the milk and dairy products from the US are "non-vegetarian" because cattle feed includes bonemeal.