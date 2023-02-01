 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, US launch iCET, elevate strategic partnership: White House

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

iCET is being launched at the direction of US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who after their Tokyo meeting in May 2022 had announced to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

India and the United States have elevated their strategic partnership with the launch of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET, the White House said as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan here.

"We are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions," the White House in a fact sheet following the conclusion of the iCET inaugural meeting between Doval and Sullivan on Tuesday.

"The United States and India affirm that the ways in which technology is designed, developed, governed, and used should be shaped by our shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights. We are committed to fostering an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence, that will reinforce our democratic values and democratic institutions," the White House said.