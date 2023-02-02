English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator drone deal

    In the works for more than five years, the 'ball is now in India's court', officials familiar with the development said Wednesday, without explaining further.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

    India and the United States are keen for an early conclusion of the 30 MQ-9B predator armed drones deal at a cost of over USD 3 billion, which will help New Delhi strengthen its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.

    In the works for more than five years, the 'ball is now in India's court', officials familiar with the development said Wednesday, without explaining further.

    The MQ-9B predator armed drones -- 10 each for three services -- is seen to be a key part of India's national security and defense needs.

    The officials did not elaborate further but ruled out that there was any bureaucratic hurdle or regulatory issues involved.