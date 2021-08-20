MARKET NEWS

India, US discuss ways to increase trade

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

A day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said hopes of an India-US trade pact are off the table for now, US Ambassador to India Atul Keshap spoke to the Indian minister for over two hours, discussing trade between the two countries.

"I had a very spirited exchange of views with Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal  about how #USIndia trade can and should attain the USD 500 billion vision set by  @Potus . Across our 2+ hour discussion we agreed that our great democracies should work more closely to advance our mutual prosperity," Keshap said.

Goyal while speaking at an industry event in Mumbai on Thursday had said hopes of an India-US trade pact are off the table for now, with the Joe Biden administration conveying to India that it is not interested in a free trade agreement.

"The US as of now has kind of indicated that they are not looking for new trade agreements, but we look at working with them for more market access issues on both sides and I think that would also be a big relief and a big opportunity opener for our export sector," he had said.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2020-21, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at USD 80.5 billion as compared to USD 88.9 billion in 2019-20.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #trade #US
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:39 pm

