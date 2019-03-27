India, US defence cooperation expanding rapidly: Top state department official

“The United States, India defends the security, cooperation is rapidly expanding as part of our deepening strategic partnership and India is one of the secure--premier security partners in the Indo Pacific region,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters at his biweekly news conference.
Defence and co-operation between India and the US is expanding rapidly, the Trump administration said Tuesday, asserting that exchanges and reciprocal visits of officials was increasing at an "unprecedented" pace between the two nations.
“The United States, India defends the security, cooperation is rapidly expanding as part of our deepening strategic partnership and India is one of the secure--premier security partners in the Indo Pacific region,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters at his biweekly news conference.
He said as part of that "effort exchanges, reciprocal visits between American and Indian defense officials, they are increasing at an unprecedented pace."