you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, US can contribute to building more peaceful, stable world: PM Modi

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.

Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event will mark a new milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 20. He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.

"I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #United States

