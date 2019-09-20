India, US can contribute to building more peaceful, stable world: PM Modi

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.
Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event will mark a new milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 20. He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.
"I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:38 pm