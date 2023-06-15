India-US armed drone deal: Top 10 things you should know about MQ-9 Reaper

MQ-9 (Image: GA- ASI)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 is set to finalise the deal for acquiring the MQ-9A Reaper armed drones from the United States, ANI reported.

Top defence ministry and military brass attending the meeting will also discuss other ‘Made in India’ defence deals, sources told the news agency.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US, scheduled from June 21 to June 24.

Also Read |Why Modi’s first state visit to the US has so much riding on it

The Indian Navy is leading the acquisition of 30 MQ-9A Reaper armed drones made by General Atomics Aeronautical Services (GA-ASI). But, the DAC, Defence Ministry and Indian Navy also plan on procuring similar type of medium altitude and long durance drones from indigenous sources, the report added.

MQ-9 Reapers have also been purchased by the US Department of Homeland Security, NASA, UK Royal Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the French Air Force and the Spanish Air Force, as per GAS-ASI.

So what are these MQ-9A Reaper drones?

— The GA-ASI website describes the MQ-9A Reaper as a multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

— It has long endurance, and persistent surveillance / strike capability for the war fighter.

— The drone is designated as “Reaper” by the US and Royal Air Force for Predator B survelliance aircrafts with weapons.

— The Reaper weighs 1,746 kg and can carry payload of 1,361 kg up to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15,240 m).

— The aircraft can speed up to 240 knots true airspeed and has endurance of 27 hours. It can carry 500 percent payload and has nine times the horsepower, as per the website.

— The MQ-9A has a fault tolerant system, triple redundant flight systems with a Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine, and integrated Digital Electronic Engine Control that increases its fuel efficiency and engine performance as compared to the manned aircrafts.

Also Read |India's potential drone deal under spotlight: All about the MQ-9B SeaGuardian

— The website also states that these aircrafts are configurable with various payloads like Electro-optical / Infrared (EO/IR), Lynx® Multi-mode Radar, multi-mode maritime surveillance radar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), laser designators, and various weapons and payload packages.

— It can perform multi-mission Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions over land or sea.

— "The MQ-9 has demonstrated an air-to-air weapons capability in Air Force tests," the company told Reuters. Adding that it is equipped to detect threats and deploy countermeasures against surface-to-air weapons with its "Self Protect Pod".

— The US Air Force says four MQ-9 Reapers equipped with sensors, ground control station and a satellite link can be purchased for $56.5 million.