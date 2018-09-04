India-US 2+2 dialogue: Sanctions to security — what all is on the table?

India and the United States are preparing for the first 2+2 dialogue slated to be held in New Delhi on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis will join External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the dialogue.

The 2+2 dialogue will replace the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue held between the foreign and commerce ministers of the two countries during the Obama administration.

It was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in June 2017. The dialogue has been cancelled twice in the last 14 months before finally being scheduled for Thursday.

The two sides will focus on strengthening and expansion of strategic, security and defence cooperation between the two countries, not on signing of individual arms deals.

What’s on the table

Possible transfer of advanced defence technology in the future could increase if the two sides are able to complete work on the proposed Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). COMCASA was earlier known as Communication and Information on Security Memorandum of Agreement.

According to a report by The Indian Express, COMCASA may get an “in-principle approval” if it is not signed by the two sides on Thursday.

Hotlines

The two sides are likely to announce establishment of at least one of the two hotlines. Earlier, a hotline was to be established between Swaraj and Pompeo. However, the two sides are now working to set up a separate hotline between India’s defence minister and US’ Defence Secretary.

Liaison officer at NAVCENT

India and the US are also likely to announce an Indian liaison officer at the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) in Bahrain.

NAVCENT functions in the Indian Ocean includes the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Persian Gulf and Red Sea. Some of the key US allies have liaison officers at the US NAVCENT.

Announcement of an Indian liaison officer at NAVCENT can be seen as the US’ official and military recognition as a major force in the Indian Ocean region.

F-16 jets

According to a report by Bloomberg, there are prospects of a potential deal to build advanced Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-16 fighter jets in India.

The report, citing an official, suggests that sale of US arms, associated parts and logistics support to India have grown from zero in 2008 to $15 billion in 2018. The amount could rise by an additional $3 billion by 2019.

Homeland security cooperation

Ahead of the dialogue, top homeland security officials of the two countries have worked on a draft plan related to six areas, including anti-terror cooperation in intelligence sharing, terror financing and cyber security, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).

Senior officials deliberated on a draft work plan relating to the activities of the six sub-groups.

The six sub-groups formed under the Indo-US homeland security dialogue cover the areas of illicit finance, illegal smuggling of cash, financial fraud and counterfeiting, cyber information, megacity policing and sharing of information among federal state and local partners, global supply chain, transportation, port, border and maritime security, capacity building and technology upgrade, the PTI report added.

Threat of sanctions

However, the threat of sanctions loom large on the meeting.

Even as the two sides prepare to meet, the US may be planning to impose economic sanctions on India unless the government significantly reduces purchase of oil from Iran and cancels a planned purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia worth $6 billion.

A 2017 law imposed by US Congress requires the president to penalise countries make “significant transaction” with Russian defence sector, the Bloomberg report has suggested.

Indian officials have said the Russian arms deal will go ahead as planned as the new US law is not binding on India.