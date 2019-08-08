App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India urges Pakistan to reconsider decision to downgrade ties

Pakistan said it would expel India's ambassador in Islamabad and that its envoy who was to start his assignment soon will not move to Delhi after India revoked the special privileges to Kashmir.

Representative image
India on Thursday urged Pakistan to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the withdrawal of special status to Kashmir, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved," the Indian foreign ministry said.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:32 pm

