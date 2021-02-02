MARKET NEWS

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after coup

"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.

February 02, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
India on Tuesday urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar after a military coup.

"In view of the most recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel," India's embassy in Myanmar said on its website.
