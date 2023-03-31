 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India unveils 'dynamic' foreign trade policy, eyes USD 2 trillion exports by 2030

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

India on Friday came out with a ’dynamic and responsive’ foreign trade policy with the objective of raising the country’s outward shipments to USD 2 trillion by 2030, making Indian Rupee a global currency and incentivising e-commerce exports.

The approach of Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 is to move from ’incentive to remission’ based regime; encourage collaboration between exporters, states, districts and Indian Missions; reduce transaction cost; and develop more export hubs.

India is likely to cross USD 765 billion merchandise and services exports in financial year 2022-23 which ends on Friday. The total exports were USD 676 billion in previous fiscal year. Unlike the practice of 5-year FTPs, this time the government has come out with a dynamic and responsive trade policy without any end date, and will be updated as per the emerging global scenario.

”We have ensured there is no end date to this policy, it will be updated from time to time,” said Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi while briefing media on the salient features of FTP 2023 unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal said Department of Commerce will be making a massive focused outreach to the world, either sectorally or country-wise, over the next 4-5 months.