Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her 1st Budget today; here's what to expect

Will these 3 words dominate Budget 2019?

For Dr Manmohan Singh, they were banking, inflation and jobs. For Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh and P Chidambaram they were human capital, banking and jobs. For Pranab Mukherjee they were inflation, human capital and environment. And for Arun Jaitley, they were jobs, human capital and infrastructure.

If you are wondering what we are referring to? These were the most oft-repeated words in the Budget speeches of ex-Finance Ministers since 1991. Any guesses which word could be most repeated in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech today? Apart from the popular terms like jobs and infrastructure, it could be how to make India's a $5 trillion economy.