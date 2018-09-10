App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

India undergoing transformation at unprecedented pace: VP Venkaiah Naidu

In his remarks at a reception hosted in his honour by India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna at the iconic Art Institute of Chicago, Naidu said on Sunday the Indian diaspora, in particular Indian-Americans, can be a part of India's growth story.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is undergoing transformation at an unprecedented pace and scale, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said as he urged the Indian community in the US to join and contribute to the country's growth story.

In his remarks at a reception hosted in his honour by India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna at the iconic Art Institute of Chicago, Naidu said on Sunday the Indian diaspora, in particular Indian-Americans, can be a part of India's growth story.

India is undergoing transformation at an unprecedented pace and scale. The comprehensive restructuring and change reflect aspirations of India's youth. Inclusive development and good governance are essential elements of this endeavor towards imparting a new energy to the country and the economy, Naidu said.

"We hope you would continue to convey the timeless, harmonious vision of India to the world and bring the best ideas and practices from the world to India," Naidu said.

related news

The vice president was on a two-day visit to Chicago, primarily to address the second World Hindu Congress which concluded here on Sunday.

"Your continued connect with India and sharing of best practices, expertise and advice will be extremely helpful in shaping our youth and making them better skilled thus contributing to the overall growth and development.

"You also represent one of the strongest and most vibrant Indian diasporas anywhere in the world. Your excellence in various fields including medicine, engineering, business, academia are a matter of pride to us," Naidu said.

Indians living abroad have become the spiritual and cultural ambassadors for India, he said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 11:06 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.