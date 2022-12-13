 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, UK trade ministers review progress of FTA talks

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Kemi Badenoch (Image: @ANI/twitter)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday reviewed the progress of talks for the proposed free trade agreement between the nations, an official said.

The UK Trade Secretary is in New Delhi to kickstart the sixth round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and hold bilateral talks with Goyal.

The negotiations are happening after a brief gap due to recent political developments in the UK. The last round of talks was held on July 29. Negotiations for the FTA started on January 13 this year.

"Both the ministers held bilateral talks and also met industry representatives of both sides. The Indian side has stated that they are committed to making the FTA happen in the spirit of accommodation of each other's sensitivities," the official said.

The meeting of the ministers assumes significance as it was the first major deliberation on the proposed pact between the countries after the Rishi Sunak government took office in the UK in October.

In a free trade agreement, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.