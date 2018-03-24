App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, UK launch joint research projects for clean water, energy

India and the UK have launched joint research projects on water quality and energy demand reduction, the government on Friday informed Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and the UK have launched joint research projects on water quality and energy demand reduction, the government on Friday informed Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply to a question that the research projects aim to deliver mutual benefits and research solutions to the two countries. He said the projects also aim to address shared global sustainable development goals in the areas of clean water and clean energy.

"The Ministry of Science and Technology have informed that India and UK have launched joint research projects on Water Quality Research and Energy Demand Reduction in Built Environment in February, 2018," Sharma said.

"Eight projects to be supported under the Water Quality Research programme relate to optical sensor platform for water quality monitoring, fate and management of emerging contaminants, rainwater harvesting and its impacts, Vembanad lake rehabilitation, remediation of ground-water arsenic in Ganga river basin among others," he said.

related news

They also include sensors and treatment technologies for freshwater systems, pathways and evolution of pollutants, and antimicrobial resistance and pollutants.

"Besides, four projects to be supported under the Energy Demand Reduction in the Built Environment programme relate to residential building energy demand reduction, zero peak energy building design, integrated urban model for built environment energy research and community-scale energy demand reduction in India," he said.

He pointed out that these projects will be supported by India's Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with UK's Natural Environment Research Council, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and Social Research Council.

The Water Quality Research Programme would provide better understanding of the sources and fate of different pollutants, which would enable development of appropriate technologies and management strategies, he noted.

"These projects would also enable development of effective techniques to address water quality issues and securing the provision of clean water, rejuvenation of rivers and other water bodies, and should bring benefits to both people and the environment" he said.

tags #Business #India #World News

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.