 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India, UK expresses commitment to expeditiously conclude FTA talks

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST

Both ministers urged their negotiating team to work together with an aim to iron out the differences by accepting each other's sensitivities, for a balanced, mutually beneficial, fair and equitable outcome.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

India and the UK on Tuesday expressed commitment to expeditiously conclude the negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA), which would help boost two-way commerce.

The agreement was discussed during the meeting between in New Delhi.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing India-UK FTA negotiations which would unlock the full potential of boosting jobs, investments and exports between the two countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

"While expressing satisfaction on the state of negotiations it was agreed that the negotiations will continue further with the aim to conclude the same at the earliest," it said.

Both ministers urged their negotiating team to work together with an aim to iron out the differences by accepting each other's sensitivities, for a balanced, mutually beneficial, fair and equitable outcome.

The bilateral meeting was followed by the interaction of the two ministers with India and the UK businesses.