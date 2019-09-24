App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India turns to UAE for extra LPG imports as Saudi Arabia cuts supplies

The sources said additional supplies from ADNOC would compensate for lower imports from Saudi Arabia, which has lowered refinery runs to meet its oil exports commitment after attacks on its oil facilities.

India will get two additional cargoes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to make up for a shortfall from Saudi Arabia, two government officials said.

India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier in the day tweeted that ADNOC had agreed to give two additional cargos of LPG on an urgent basis to meet higher demand in the upcoming festive season. He said the cargoes will reach India in the next two weeks.

The September 14 attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais plants, some of the kingdom's biggest, halved the crude output of the world's top oil exporter, shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day of production.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #UAE

