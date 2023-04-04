 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India trashes China bid to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The first set of names was announced by China in 2017 days after the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. China was sharply critical of the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

The government has dismissed China's attempts to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming that the state has always been, and will remain, an integral part of India.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time that China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.

In what is the third such instance of rechristening places in the disputed region, China unveiled new names for the areas as part of its effort to reassert its claim over the territory.