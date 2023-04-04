India trashes China bid to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

The government has dismissed China's attempts to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming that the state has always been, and will remain, an integral part of India.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time that China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.

In what is the third such instance of rechristening places in the disputed region, China unveiled new names for the areas as part of its effort to reassert its claim over the territory.

China's civil affairs ministry on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, and listed the category of places, their names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

India has previously dismissed the Chinese move of renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the Union of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

The Global Times, which is part of the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece People's Daily Group of Publications, quoted Chinese experts as saying that the announcement of names is a legitimate move and China's sovereign right to standardise the geographical names.

The first set of names was announced by China in 2017, days after the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. China was sharply critical of the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit.

The Dalai Lama fled from Tibet through Tawang in Arunachal and sought refuge in India in 1959 after China took military control of the Himalayan region in 1950.